CJI Bhushan Gavai’s Protocol Overlooked During First Visit to Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 18: In what is being viewed as a significant breach of protocol, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was not accorded the customary reception by top state officials during his first visit to Maharashtra after assuming the country’s highest judicial office.

Justice Gavai, who hails from Maharashtra and was recently appointed as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, arrived in the state for an official and personal visit. However, in a surprising departure from established protocol, neither the Chief Secretary nor the Director General of Police (DGP) was present at the airport to receive him.

As per standard protocol, the CJI is to be received by the Chief Secretary and the DGP of the state upon arrival. Sources indicate that both senior officials were informed in advance about the visit, raising concerns about the apparent lapse. The absence of the state’s top administrative and police officers has drawn criticism and raised eyebrows in bureaucratic and legal circles.

Though officials have not publicly commented on the matter, some sources in the state administration suggest that the lapse may have been due to a miscommunication or scheduling conflict. However, no formal explanation has been issued so far.

This is Justice Gavai’s first visit to his home state after being elevated to the position of Chief Justice of India. His appointment is widely regarded as a proud moment for Maharashtra, especially for the Vidarbha region, from where he hails.

The incident is expected to trigger discussions within the corridors of power and could lead to a review of how protocols involving high constitutional authorities are handled by state administrations.

More details are awaited.

