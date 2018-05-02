Tip Top Convent holds ‘Save Trees, Save Water, Save Earth’ event

Nagpur: Continuing its trend of organizing unique events for students and parents, Tip Top Convent organised a unique concept of “Vriksha-Dindi’ as well as Drawing & Slogan Competition on theme ‘Save Trees, Save Water & Save Earth’.

Tip Top school teachers conducted this unique event with an idea of Director Preeti Siras who wanted kids and parents to know the importance of trees as greenery, importance of saving each drop of water for better future as well as save the entire environment.

Pre- Primary students and their parents scribbled paintings, played with colours on the drawing sheet on the occasion.

‘Vriksha-Dindi,’ a small rally from Tip Top Convent School to Skating Ground was taken out wherein kids and parents participated in large numbers. Director, Tip Top Convent Preeti Siras also planted a sapling in the premises of school.

Recently, in a bid to explore the world of wild, aquatic & domestic animals to kids, a unique event called ‘Animal Kingdom’ was held by Tip Top Convent Pre- Primary Section.