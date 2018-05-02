Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jul 30th, 2019

Tip Top Convent holds ‘Save Trees, Save Water, Save Earth’ event

Nagpur: Continuing its trend of organizing unique events for students and parents, Tip Top Convent organised a unique concept of “Vriksha-Dindi’ as well as Drawing & Slogan Competition on theme ‘Save Trees, Save Water & Save Earth’.

Tip Top school teachers conducted this unique event with an idea of Director Preeti Siras who wanted kids and parents to know the importance of trees as greenery, importance of saving each drop of water for better future as well as save the entire environment.

Pre- Primary students and their parents scribbled paintings, played with colours on the drawing sheet on the occasion.

‘Vriksha-Dindi,’ a small rally from Tip Top Convent School to Skating Ground was taken out wherein kids and parents participated in large numbers. Director, Tip Top Convent Preeti Siras also planted a sapling in the premises of school.

Recently, in a bid to explore the world of wild, aquatic & domestic animals to kids, a unique event called ‘Animal Kingdom’ was held by Tip Top Convent Pre- Primary Section.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
बोखारा फाटा-बर्डी बससेवेचे उद्‌घाटन
बोखारा फाटा-बर्डी बससेवेचे उद्‌घाटन
पुण्यातील बलात्कार आणि हत्या प्रकरणातील दोषींच्या फाशीला विलंब कोणामुळे ? विजय वडेट्टीवार
पुण्यातील बलात्कार आणि हत्या प्रकरणातील दोषींच्या फाशीला विलंब कोणामुळे ? विजय वडेट्टीवार
Hindi News
खौफ और दहशत का साया नक्सल सप्ताह दौरान अनेक बस फेरियां रद्द
खौफ और दहशत का साया नक्सल सप्ताह दौरान अनेक बस फेरियां रद्द
अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानः छोटा शहर- बड़ी प्रतिभा
अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानः छोटा शहर- बड़ी प्रतिभा
Trending News
Rajya Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for consideration today
Rajya Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for consideration today
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Featured News
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Trending In Nagpur
NMC starts bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi
NMC starts bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
डवलामेटी में निर्माणकार्य के लिए बनाए गड्डे में गिरने से 5 साल के मासूम की मौत
डवलामेटी में निर्माणकार्य के लिए बनाए गड्डे में गिरने से 5 साल के मासूम की मौत
Tree plantation drive held at Pragati Society near Sonegaon Lake
Tree plantation drive held at Pragati Society near Sonegaon Lake
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
20th Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration at Vaysena Nagar
20th Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration at Vaysena Nagar
Youth stabbed to death in Kotwali over gambling money brawl
Youth stabbed to death in Kotwali over gambling money brawl
पाकिस्तानसाठी हेरगिरी करणाऱ्या निशांत अग्रवालला न्यायालयाचा दणका
पाकिस्तानसाठी हेरगिरी करणाऱ्या निशांत अग्रवालला न्यायालयाचा दणका
VTA Members to adopt water harvesting
VTA Members to adopt water harvesting
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145