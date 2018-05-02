Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Jul 30th, 2019

20th Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration at Vaysena Nagar

Since 1999, to honour the Kargil War Heroes who laid down their lift for the country, in Operation Safed Sagar, every year 26 Jul is celebrated as “Kargil Vijay Diwas”. India Air Force and Indian Army worked in tandem and inflicted heavy damages on the intruders, apart from reducing causalities on the ground and playing a key role in wiping off the enemy from Tiger Hills.

India Air Force Pilots carried out 6500 sorties including air strikes, reconnaissance, evacuation, transportation and logistics support. India won the war by regaining control of all the previously held territory, re-establishing the status quo ante bellum. Functions are organised all over the country of commemorate the contribution of the Armed Forces.

Towards this in order to commemorate 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 Jul 2019, Headquarters Maintenance Command at Nagpur organised a number of events at Vaysena Nagar from 25 Jul to 28 Jul 19. The celebration were marked with various activities which included Stellar Musical Performances by 94.3 My FM team on 26 Jul 19 in HQ MC. The eventswas inaugurated by Air Marshal RKS Shera AVSM VSM AOC-in-C Head Quarter Maintenance Command and Mrs Jaspreet Shera President AFWWA (R). RJ Nikita, RJ Monika and RJ Rajan enthralled the audience with their scintillating performances.

A befitting musical performance was presented by No-5 Air Force Band of Maintenance Command, Nagpur at Eternity Mall Nagpur. The Band enthralled the audience and dignitaries with martial tunes. A “TRISHAKTI” cell was inaugurated by AVM B Manikantan AVSM VM SAASO Head Quarter Maintenance Command in Govt Engineering Collage Nagpur on 23 Jul 2019. This cell will motivate students to join India Air Force.

Motivational talk was delivered by officers of Head Quarter Maintenance Command students were informed about various career opportunities in the Indian Air Force.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
बोखारा फाटा-बर्डी बससेवेचे उद्‌घाटन
बोखारा फाटा-बर्डी बससेवेचे उद्‌घाटन
पुण्यातील बलात्कार आणि हत्या प्रकरणातील दोषींच्या फाशीला विलंब कोणामुळे ? विजय वडेट्टीवार
पुण्यातील बलात्कार आणि हत्या प्रकरणातील दोषींच्या फाशीला विलंब कोणामुळे ? विजय वडेट्टीवार
Hindi News
खौफ और दहशत का साया नक्सल सप्ताह दौरान अनेक बस फेरियां रद्द
खौफ और दहशत का साया नक्सल सप्ताह दौरान अनेक बस फेरियां रद्द
अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानः छोटा शहर- बड़ी प्रतिभा
अंतरिक्ष विज्ञानः छोटा शहर- बड़ी प्रतिभा
Trending News
Rajya Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for consideration today
Rajya Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for consideration today
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Featured News
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Trending In Nagpur
NMC starts bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi
NMC starts bus service from Bokhara Fata to Sitabuldi
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak
डवलामेटी में निर्माणकार्य के लिए बनाए गड्डे में गिरने से 5 साल के मासूम की मौत
डवलामेटी में निर्माणकार्य के लिए बनाए गड्डे में गिरने से 5 साल के मासूम की मौत
Tree plantation drive held at Pragati Society near Sonegaon Lake
Tree plantation drive held at Pragati Society near Sonegaon Lake
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
5-year-old boy dies after falling into water filled pit in Davlameti village
20th Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration at Vaysena Nagar
20th Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration at Vaysena Nagar
Youth stabbed to death in Kotwali over gambling money brawl
Youth stabbed to death in Kotwali over gambling money brawl
पाकिस्तानसाठी हेरगिरी करणाऱ्या निशांत अग्रवालला न्यायालयाचा दणका
पाकिस्तानसाठी हेरगिरी करणाऱ्या निशांत अग्रवालला न्यायालयाचा दणका
VTA Members to adopt water harvesting
VTA Members to adopt water harvesting
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की महाजनादेश यात्रा 1 अगस्त से 1 सितम्बर तक
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145