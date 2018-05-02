20th Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration at Vaysena Nagar

Since 1999, to honour the Kargil War Heroes who laid down their lift for the country, in Operation Safed Sagar, every year 26 Jul is celebrated as “Kargil Vijay Diwas”. India Air Force and Indian Army worked in tandem and inflicted heavy damages on the intruders, apart from reducing causalities on the ground and playing a key role in wiping off the enemy from Tiger Hills.

India Air Force Pilots carried out 6500 sorties including air strikes, reconnaissance, evacuation, transportation and logistics support. India won the war by regaining control of all the previously held territory, re-establishing the status quo ante bellum. Functions are organised all over the country of commemorate the contribution of the Armed Forces.

Towards this in order to commemorate 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 Jul 2019, Headquarters Maintenance Command at Nagpur organised a number of events at Vaysena Nagar from 25 Jul to 28 Jul 19. The celebration were marked with various activities which included Stellar Musical Performances by 94.3 My FM team on 26 Jul 19 in HQ MC. The eventswas inaugurated by Air Marshal RKS Shera AVSM VSM AOC-in-C Head Quarter Maintenance Command and Mrs Jaspreet Shera President AFWWA (R). RJ Nikita, RJ Monika and RJ Rajan enthralled the audience with their scintillating performances.

A befitting musical performance was presented by No-5 Air Force Band of Maintenance Command, Nagpur at Eternity Mall Nagpur. The Band enthralled the audience and dignitaries with martial tunes. A “TRISHAKTI” cell was inaugurated by AVM B Manikantan AVSM VM SAASO Head Quarter Maintenance Command in Govt Engineering Collage Nagpur on 23 Jul 2019. This cell will motivate students to join India Air Force.

Motivational talk was delivered by officers of Head Quarter Maintenance Command students were informed about various career opportunities in the Indian Air Force.