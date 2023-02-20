Time to act: NMC survey finds 1,386 buildings without fire NOC

Nagpur: A survey conducted by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has found that as many 1,386 buildings, including 288 belonging to educational institutions, have come up without No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department of the civic body. The survey and inspection of high rise, commercial, industrial and educational buildings carried out by the nine Fire Stations across Municipal Corporation limits, according to a report in a local English daily.

According to the TOI report, the NMC’s Fire Department has started initiating action against violators under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006. According to the Fire Department, the owners of these buildings did not seek the mandatory NOC. These buildings were found to be in violation of the mandatory clearance. Private educational institutions, hospitals and industrial buildings were not equipped to deal with fires. Any untoward incident could prove disastrous.

The preliminary inspection of these buildings has raised doubts whether the owners have sought the building sanction plan from the NMC’s Town Planning Department or the Nagpur Improvement Trust. The department has started initiating action under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006. Notices have been served to occupants of these buildings. They have been asked to install firefighting equipment.

From the list of buildings violating norms, 149 have started installing fire-fighting measures. So far, the department has issued NOCs to 5,595 buildings, including 1,496 residential and 665 industrial. Even these too have not complied with the firefighting rules. Only 903 have obtained firefighting compliance.

