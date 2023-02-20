Kanhan tense as relatives protest at Police Station with dead body of Rahul Salame

Nagpur: Relatives of deceased Rahul Pancham Salame on Sunday protested at Kanhan Police Station with the dead body demanding stern action against police personnel responsible for his death. The police immediately intervened and took the dead body away from the police station.

Traffic movement was affected for an hour on busy Nagpur-Jabalpur highway due to the protest. Salame (35), a resident of Kanhan and younger brother of accused persons in a riot case registered at Kanhan Police Station breathed his last at a hospital on Friday night. He was questioned by the police to know the whereabouts of his absconding brothers after registration of the offence against them. Khailesh Salame and Shubham Salame were booked by Kanhan Police, on February 3, after they brandished swords in the market area.

Advertisement

As the accused went absconding, the police had called Rahul Salame for questioning. He was admitted to a hospital as his health deteriorated. Family members of Salame alleged that 13 police personnel barged into the house on the night of February 3 and dragged him out. He was taken to the police station and beaten up mercilessly, the family members alleged.

Police Inspector Pramod Makeshwar said that Rahul Salame was a habitual drinker. After being admitted to a hospital by the police, Rahul left the hospital on his own on February 12. He was again admitted to the hospital on February 15 as his health deteriorated. Later, he was shifted to Mayo Hospital in Nagpur where he breathed his last.

Former Member of Parliament and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Prakash Jadhav, Nagpur District Congress Committee Vice-President Naresh Barve, Bablu Barve, Prahar Sangathan District President Ramesh Karemore, Gondwana Gantantra Party Maharashtra State President Harish Uike, Suttam Muske and others took part in the protest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement