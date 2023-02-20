Hearing on Team Uddhav’s plea on ‘Sena’ tomorrow

The lawyer of the Uddhav Thackeray faction mentions a plea before the Supreme Court, challenging the Election Commission’s move to allot the party name “Shiv Sena” and the symbol “Bow and Arrow” to the faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Supreme Court asks the lawyer to mention it tomorrow.

Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut on the Saamna article reportedly mentioning that Amit Shah is the biggest enemy of Maharashtra and Marathis said, “Hundreds of crores of rupees have been spent to break the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena is Maharashtra’s self-respect and honour. Balasaheb Thackeray formed the Shiv Sena for Maharashtra’s self-respect.

“What does it mean if you are indulging in mockery by breaking and purchasing the Shiv Sena? Shiv Sena will not end. It is an ember, it is a fire, it won’t extinguish.”

