TIME now calls ‘Modi unifier like no other’

Weeks after TIME magazine featured Narendra Modi on the cover of its international edition with a controversial headline, it has now run an article that says no prime minister has united India in decades the way he has done.

The article titled Modi Has United India Like No Prime Minister in Decades’ is written by Manoj Ladwa, founder and chief executive of the India Inc Group, a London-based media organisation.

The article comes just days after BJP secured a landslide victory in the country’s general elections, winning 303 seats in the 542-member Lok Sabha.

Despite the strong and often unfair criticisms leveled at Modi’s policies both throughout his first term and this marathon election, no Prime Minister has united the Indian electorate as much in close to five decades,” Ladwa writes.

The article is in stark contrast to the TIME cover story done on Modi earlier this month titled India’s Divider in Chief’ written by Aatish Taseer.