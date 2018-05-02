Chain snatching reported in Beltarodi, Bajajnagar

Nagpur: In two incidents of chain snatching reported under Beltarodi and Bajajnagar police station, an old aged woman and a 28-year-old man was relieved of their gold chain on Tuesday night.

In first incident, an 85-year-old complainant Sunanda Ramkrushna Nandurkar, a resident Flat. No. 309 Siddhesai Krupa Apartment had gone for a walk on Tuesday night. At around 8 pm when the old aged woman reached Revti Nagar Garden, under Beltarodi police, a bike-born aged between 20-22, approached her from opposite direction and snatched away her gold chain worth Rs 20,000 before she could raise an alarm.

Based on the complaint lodged by Sunanda, Beltarodi police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and started the probe.

In similar circumstances, on Tuesday night a complainant Nitin Ramakant Awasthi (28), a resident of Samadhan Nagar Flat. No. 11 along with his two friends was heading towards home. When at around 11.30 pm some unidentified biker on Pulser 220 approached him from behind near Kamlakar Complex in Shankar Nagar and snatched away his gold chain worth Rs 55,000. However, the trio tried to follow the accused, but the miscreant managed to zoom away in no time.

Following the complaint of 28-year-old, Bajajnagar police have booked unidentified accused under section 392 of the IPC and started the investigation.