Guru Nanak Institutions, Nagpur, Contribute to Skilled India Program

Guru Nanak Institutions (GNI) in pursuit excellence, has maintained good and strong relationship with industries. Improvising further on its record, in the year 2018-19 placement cell offered 75 opportunities in total for B.E. & MBA students which included big brands like Triveni Turbines, TCS, Wipro, Infocepts, Persistent Systems, Yalmanchili Software, Cognizant systems, Esense IT Solutions etc. Training and Placement cell improved Institutes’s good record of placement in the year 2018-19.

Guru Nanak Institute had the privilege of hosting the pool campus drives for companies like Mphasis & Triveni Turbines Ltd., in the past, where in more than 40 colleges and nearly 1500 students from Vidarbha participated in the drive which lasted for three days. This was amongst the biggest drive held in the region.

Training and Placement Cell of Guru Nanak Institution is dedicated to preparation of students in order to make them industry ready. The cell provides a single window of opportunities to the students over a variety of career in broad spectrum of industries as well in higher studies. The management has taken the initiative of Campus recruitment training Sessions. Under able guidance of Dr. Sanjeev Shrivastava, C.E.O., GNI, round the year training program was thoughtfully designed and implemented after analyzing the requirement of industries for all the branches. This has helped in all round development of students. This training popularly known as “CRT” (Campus Recruitment Training) includes training on aptitude, technical & soft skills. The in-house faculties, professional from industries and experts from educational institutions are the resource persons in this program. Their first hand knowledge about the requirement and expectations of industry makes this program meaningful. Other than the CRT Program, experts and professionals from industries regularly visit the campus to impart the latest technological training through workshops and seminars. This has widened the vision of students. The first hand experience of industrial visit, Internship and workshops, help students to understand the requirement of industry and the exposure helps to grow in confidence. The entire campus activities are being conducted under the keen and watchful leadership of Sardar Navneet Singh Tuli C.M.D., GNI, Mrs. Tanpreet Kaur Tuli, M.D., GNI who stress on the need of making this young generation of budding engineers aware of various career options and appreciate the efforts.

Dr. Sudhir Shelke, Principal, GNIT, Dr. Ganesh Awchat, Dean GNI and Mr Vijay Selukar, Head Training & Placements, GNI in coordination with HODs of various departments, worked hard for arranging, conducting the placements activities and implementing the training program successfully.