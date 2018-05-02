Tigress Sharmili found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pench

Nagpur: The iconic tigress Sharmili of Pench Teliya Buffer Zone was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Khandasa village, located near Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border on Wednesday.

Though the exact reason behind death of the big cat could not be ascertained immediately, the forest officials have launched the probe into the matter.

Knowing for her shy nature, the tigress was given name Sharmili i.e. shy. Sharmili was said to be difficult to spot and used to stay away of human activities.

Forest officials prima facie suspect that the tigress could have been poisoned to death by poachers or villagers. The post mortem report, however, would throw light on the exact cause of death.