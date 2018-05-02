Health Check Up Camp for traffic cops organised in city

Nagpur: In view of stressful duty for continuous 10-12 hours being performed by traffic police personnel, a Health Check Up Camp was organised for them at Alankar Hall, Police Headquarters, on Tuesday, December 10. It was found that the traffic cops who stand 10-12 hours for streamlining vehicular movement complained of knee pain, backache, and other orthopaedic problems. Considering the problem, the Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay conceptualised the health camp. Subsequently, the Health Check Up Camp in the presence of DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit was organised.

Renowned Orthopaedic Specialist Dr Akash Saoji and his team rendered help in the camp. Guiding the participating police personnel, Dr Saoji said that the problems faced by traffic cops are not cured by medicines only but with proper exercises, the ailments can be avoided.

Dr Saoji called some police personnel on stage and asked them to do particular exercises. These police personnel were also asked to train other policemen. In the camp, bone density test was also conducted free of cost.

The Health Check Up Camp was attended among others by ACP (Traffic) Jayesh Bhandarkar, all Senior Police Inspectors and around 200-250 personnel.

PI Urgondawar of Road Safety Force and his colleagues Agarkar, Pethe worked hard for success of the camp