Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Dec 11th, 2019

Spl trains between Kanpur, Kachiguda passing through Nagpur

A special train is being run between Kanpur Central and Kachiguda that would pass through Nagpur. Train No. 04155 Kanpur Central-Kachiguda Special train will start from Kanpur Central on January 2, 2020, and on January 9 at 18.40 hrs and reach Kachiguda on Friday at 21.50 hrs.

At Nagpur, the train would arrive second day (Friday) at 11.00 hrs and depart after five minute halt, at Chandrapur-14.00/14.01 and Ballarshah-14.25/14.30.

Train No. 01456 Kachiguda-KanpurCentral special train would run ex-Kachiguda on January 3 and 10 that is Friday at 23.20 hrs and reach Kanpur Central on third day that is Sunday at 02.20 hrs.

At Nagpur the special train arrival is at 10.25 and departure at 10.30 hrs. The train has halts at Pokhrayan, Orai, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar,Manchrel, Peddapalli, Kazipet and Malkajagiri Junction. The train would have 21 coaches including one 2AC, five AC-III tier, eight sleeper coaches.

Happening Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Two con men trick, rob woman of gold ornaments in Nandanvan
Two con men trick, rob woman of gold ornaments in Nandanvan
Unidentified miscreants torch car in Pratap Nagar, booked
Unidentified miscreants torch car in Pratap Nagar, booked
Maharashtra News
अशोक कोल्हटकर यांना राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार पुरस्कार घोषीत
अशोक कोल्हटकर यांना राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार पुरस्कार घोषीत
जीएसटी मोबदला आणि कर परताव्याची रक्कम
जीएसटी मोबदला आणि कर परताव्याची रक्कम
Hindi News
कानपुर सेंट्रल- काचीगुड़ा के दौरान नागपुर होकर 4 और जयपुर – रेनीगुंटा के लिए 6 साप्ताहिक ट्रेनें चलेगी
कानपुर सेंट्रल- काचीगुड़ा के दौरान नागपुर होकर 4 और जयपुर – रेनीगुंटा के लिए 6 साप्ताहिक ट्रेनें चलेगी
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
Trending News
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Featured News
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
Health Check Up Camp for traffic cops organised in city
Health Check Up Camp for traffic cops organised in city
Tigress Sharmili found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pench
Tigress Sharmili found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pench
Spl trains between Kanpur, Kachiguda passing through Nagpur
Spl trains between Kanpur, Kachiguda passing through Nagpur
Muttemwar thanks CM for staying recruitment through flawed ‘Mahapariksha Portal’
Muttemwar thanks CM for staying recruitment through flawed ‘Mahapariksha Portal’
Booty worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from cosmetics businessman’s house in Hudkeshwar
Booty worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from cosmetics businessman’s house in Hudkeshwar
Two con men trick, rob woman of gold ornaments in Nandanvan
Two con men trick, rob woman of gold ornaments in Nandanvan
Unidentified miscreants torch car in Pratap Nagar, booked
Unidentified miscreants torch car in Pratap Nagar, booked
स्पर्धा परीक्षार्थ्यांच्या सूचनांप्रमाणे आगामी शासकीय भरती परीक्षा घ्याव्यात
स्पर्धा परीक्षार्थ्यांच्या सूचनांप्रमाणे आगामी शासकीय भरती परीक्षा घ्याव्यात
कानपुर सेंट्रल- काचीगुड़ा के दौरान नागपुर होकर 4 और जयपुर – रेनीगुंटा के लिए 6 साप्ताहिक ट्रेनें चलेगी
कानपुर सेंट्रल- काचीगुड़ा के दौरान नागपुर होकर 4 और जयपुर – रेनीगुंटा के लिए 6 साप्ताहिक ट्रेनें चलेगी
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145