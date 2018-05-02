Spl trains between Kanpur, Kachiguda passing through Nagpur

A special train is being run between Kanpur Central and Kachiguda that would pass through Nagpur. Train No. 04155 Kanpur Central-Kachiguda Special train will start from Kanpur Central on January 2, 2020, and on January 9 at 18.40 hrs and reach Kachiguda on Friday at 21.50 hrs.

At Nagpur, the train would arrive second day (Friday) at 11.00 hrs and depart after five minute halt, at Chandrapur-14.00/14.01 and Ballarshah-14.25/14.30.

Train No. 01456 Kachiguda-KanpurCentral special train would run ex-Kachiguda on January 3 and 10 that is Friday at 23.20 hrs and reach Kanpur Central on third day that is Sunday at 02.20 hrs.

At Nagpur the special train arrival is at 10.25 and departure at 10.30 hrs. The train has halts at Pokhrayan, Orai, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar,Manchrel, Peddapalli, Kazipet and Malkajagiri Junction. The train would have 21 coaches including one 2AC, five AC-III tier, eight sleeper coaches.