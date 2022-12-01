Tigress found dead in Tadoba Reserve buffer zone

Nagpur/Chandrapur: A case of tiger death has come to fore in Shivni range under buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), after decomposed carcass was discovered on Wednesday evening, reports said.

According to the reports, tourists in the buffer zone reported a tiger carcass lying in the forest under Kukreti area under Shivni range to forest officials in the evening. Foresters rushed to the spot and secured the carcass, which is learnt to be in severely decomposed condition. CCF and field director, ATR, Jitendra Ramgaonkar, confirmed finding decomposed tiger carcass, but maintained that cause of death and other details could not be ascertained as it had grown dark by the time foresters reached the spot. He claimed the area has been secured.

Reports said that the carcass belongs to an adult tigress. The carcass is around 15 days old and highly decomposed. All body parts of the feline like claws, canines and whiskers were found intact. Given the highly petrified condition, the exact cause of death will be quite difficult to ascertain even after autopsy, say sources.

One more arrested from MP in tiger poaching case:

Meanwhile, the team of Nagalwadi Forest Range arrested one more accused from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the tiger poaching case that came to light on Tuesday in Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR), Maharashtra. The accused Parasram Goma Dhurvey was arrested on Wednesday morning by the team from Amala village in Chhindwara district. All four accused arrested in connection with the case were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class ( JMFC) of Saoner taluka of Nagpur district.

Investigation officer Kiran Patil, ACF West Pench pleaded JMFC Saoner to grant maximum forest custody remand (FCR) citing non-cooperation by the accused during interrogation. He also pleaded that the offence committed by the accused was of serious nature, non-bailable and tiger, a Schedule-I animal as per the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 is involved.

