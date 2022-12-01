NMC gets 40 e-buses but only 22 buses plying on Nagpur roads due to lack of charging facility

Nagpur: After a two and a half year struggle, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) received 40 Olectra buses. The e-buses have been parked at Wadi Depot. However, only 22 buses plying on Nagpur roads over the fact that the work of the charging station at Wadi Depot is still incomplete.

On Wednesday, NMC’s Transport Department officials inspected the charging station being constructed at Hingna and Wadi. They directed to complete the remaining work at the earliest. A 3-phase key line is connected to the charging station. As a result of this, the underground line is being dug and laid. The electricity cable has reached a distance of within 200 metres from the Wadi-based charging station. The digging work has been obstructed due to the presence of some houses and shops. Due to this reason, there is a slight delay in carrying out the work.

Advertisement

According to a report in a local newspaper, the Administrative Officer of NMC’s Transport Department Ravindra Pagey inspected both the under-construction charging stations on Wednesday concerning the obstacles being created in the work. He said that it will take a week or so for the power line to reach Wadi charging station and make the station operational.

Advertisement

The charging station at Wadi is being set up by AV Trans Private Ltd of Hyderabad which manufactures electric buses. NMC has paid Rs 3.20 crore to MSEDCL in May for providing power. After that a demand of Rs 1.20 crore was put forth by MSEDCL . The amount was also paid by the NMC.

Currently, only 22 e-buses are plying on Nagpur road. For them, the six points of the charging station located in Wardhaman Nagar are only the energy sources available. As of now, Rs 6 per kilometre income is being obtained from the e-buses meant for women. The corresponding figures are Rs 22 to Rs 25 for new electric buses. On the other hand, NMC is paying Rs 50 per km for electric buses. The more the electric buses are run in the city, the more the civic body benefits.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement