Tigress drowns in well, leopard found dead in Bramhapuri, Chandrapur forests

Nagpur: A tigress and a leopard were found dead in separate incidents in north Bramhapuri and Chandrapur forest ranges respectively on Tuesday, media reports said, adding while the tigress died due to drowning in a farm well, the leopard sustained fatal injuries after getting stuck in a fence wire.

A forest guard, during his routine patrolling, spotted the decomposed body of the adult tigress in a farm well near village Mendaki under the north Bramhapuri range on Tuesday afternoon. On getting information, forest officials, led by RFO Mahesh Gaikwad, rushed to the spot and retrieved the carcass out of the well for post-mortem. The spot autopsy, conducted by a team of three veterinary doctors, revealed that the tigress died due to drowning.

As all the body parts of the feline were intact, forest officials ruled out any poaching angle. The well has a comparatively small parapet wall and it is likely that the tigress might have fallen into it while pursuing some prey. The carcass was said to be five days old and in a highly decomposed condition.

The media reports further said that a leopardess died of injuries sustained due to the tightly wrapped fence wire around the abdomen. The dead leopard was found stuck in the dense shrubs with fence wire wrapped around the belly near Chicholi village under Chandrapur forest range. The carcass was recovered in the morning by a forest guard who was patrolling in the area. Forest officials led by RFO Rahul Karekar took the carcass to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Chandrapur for the post-mortem.

DCF, Chandrapur forest division, Prashant Khade said the nearly two-year-old leopard somehow got entwined in the fence wire. It dragged the wire wrapped around its belly into the dense bushes and got stuck there. The wire boring into the belly ruptured the internal organs leading to haemorrhage.

TTC in-charge, Dr Kundan Poachchalwar, performed the post mortem of the leopard in the presence of NTCA and PCCF representatives Bandu Dhotre and Mukesh Bhandakkar. He concluded that the feline died due to internal haemorrhage caused by the wire wrapped around the belly. The remains of the felines were later incinerated at TTC in the presence of witnesses.

