Babus surrender: Traffic mess at Ajni Bridge continues with no solution in sight!

Nagpur: The chaos prevails with no end in sight! Authorities, it seems, have ‘surrendered’ with raised hands! The solution to the traffic mess at Ajni Bridge is still evading despite a flood of damning reports. Why? Have the babus lost sense?

The chaotic situation at Ajni Bridge continues to torment the commuters and traffic jams have become a routine affair in the absence of corrective measures. The situation has come to such a pass that an ambulance was stuck in the traffic jam for an hour on Thursday night. No guess to imagine the condition of the patient in the ambulance!

As was reported umpteen times, traffic from all directions — Chuna Bhatti, Jail Road, Ajni Railway Station, other side of the Ajni Bridge — meet at this junction as six roads crisscross here in a haphazard manner. Come from any direction, be it from Eastern end or the Western side, one will just get lost in the traffic that swells during office hours. Most of the time, even during night hours, chaos rules the roost on the bridge.

Such is the situation that one has a new experience daily while commuting on the shaky bridge. The ride on the bridge sends shivers down the spine and one emerges victorious after crossing the bridge safely. The bridge is due for demolition and reconstruction for many years. As a precautionary measure, authorities concerned have put up vertical barricades to block entry of heavy vehicles on the bridge. But the half-hearted job has resulted in slow movement of traffic due to which the static load on the weak bridge increases for a longer duration. It troubles the commuters daily as the traffic moves on at snail’s pace.

This bridge has already surpassed its lifespan of 100 years. The iron bars installed on both sides of the bridge surely prevent entry to heavy vehicles, but commuters get stuck in the traffic at both the ends of the bridge.

The point: Solve the problem, or leave the problem. Do not live with the problem!

