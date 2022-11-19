Tiger spotted near Pagaria FRarm House in Nagpur district

Nagpur: In the past few months, an adult tiger has been creating terror in Khasarmari range in Nagpur district. Earlier, the big cat was spotted twice. The tiger has killed many animals in the Pevtha, Rui, Banwadi, Kaldongri villages. However, the spotting of the tiger near Pagaria Farm House in Khasarmari under Dongargaon Gram Panchayat on Saturday has sparked fear among farmers as well as villagers.

According to reports, two labourers Mangli Kamble and Pandurang Wagh were working near Pagaria Farm House on Saturday. Around 8 am, they developed cold feet as they spotted the adult tiger. Timely escape from the spot saved their lives. The news of spotting of the big cat soon spread in the nearby villages creating atmosphere of terror. Out of fear, many farmers are hesitating to go to their farms affecting work. The villagers have demanded the Forest Department to capture the tiger at the earliest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement