Notorious vehicle-lifter, chain-snatcher arrested by Dhantoli cops

The accused Golu alias Akash Thakur had escaped from Nagpur Jail along with dreaded gangster Raja Ghous a few years ago

Nagpur: Dhantoli police have arrested a goon who stole two-wheelers and also tried to snatch a gold chain of a woman at Chhatrapati Square. However, during his attempt to snatch the gold chain, he fell off the two-wheeler and was caught by people.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Golu alias Akash Rajjusingh Thakur (30), resident of Kutubshah Nagar, behind Gittikhadan Police Station.

Advertisement

According to police, Nirmalkumar Narayandas Khilwani (58), resident of Plot No. 13, LIG Colony, Jaripatka, lodged a complaint with Dhantoli Police Station that Honda Activa moped (MH-31/AC 2612) was stolen from Netaji Flower Market around 1 pm on November 5.

Meanwhile, on November 12 around 6.45 pm, the accused riding a moped tried to snatch a gold chain of a woman at Chhatrapati Square. However, during his attempt, he fell off the moped and was caught by nearby people. He was handed over to police along with the Dio moped (MH-31/WS 6696). During interrogation, the accused revealed his name as Golu alias Akash Rajjusingh Thakur. He told police that he had stolen the Dio moped from Ganga Jamuna area on November 12 around 2 pm.

Further probe revealed that the accused had also stolen Khilwani’s Activa moped. Cops have seized both the Dio and Activa mopeds from his possession. The accused Golu alias Akash Thakur also confessed stealing one vehicle from Bajaj Nagar, two vehicles and two chain-snatching crimes from Sitabuldi, and one chain-snatching in Sakkardara. Apart from two mopeds, cops have seized 25 gm gold collectively worth R$s 1.50 lakh from the possession of the accused Golu Thakur.

In another revelation, it has come to the fore that the accused Golu alias Akash Thakur had escaped from Nagpur Jail along with dreaded gangster Raja Ghous a few years ago.

The arrest was made by Senior PI Prabha Ekurke, PSI V B Fartade, NPCs Subhash Wasade, Balu Jadhav, Police Sepoys Vinod Chavan, Sanjay Tiwari under the guidance of DCP Zone 2 Dr Sandeep Pakhale and ACP Nilesh Parve.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement