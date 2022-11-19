Man from Punjab held for stealing consignment-laden truck in Nagpur

Nagpur: Kalamna Police arrested a middle-aged man from Punjab, who along with some of his accomplices, had stolen a consignment-laden truck worth Rs 44.61 lakh from Surya Nagar in Nagpur and a Chevrolet Sail car worth Rs 5 lakh from Amravati district.

Identified as Amandeepsingh Ajitsingh Sandhu (50), the accused is a resident of Chohla Sahib, Tarn Taran, Punjab. Another accused, Sardulsingh Baldevsingh Sandhu (38), a resident of Samata Nagar, Kapil Nagar, is absconding. Amandeepsingh and Sardulsingh had stolen the truck (MH-40/BG-9267) laden with TMT steel bars when the vehicle was parked near Bharat Petrol Pump, Surya Nagar, by its driver Ramashankar Rajkumar Pal.

Soon after receiving the complaint from driver Pal (38), a resident of Lane No 01, Mini Mata Nagar. Kalamna Police registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code. A police team checked the footage of the CCTV cameras and identified the accused. Cops then traced the truck in the Kapil Nagar area and seized the vehicle. The stolen car used by the accused for committing the crime was also seized.

The case was solved by Senior PI Vinod Patil, PI Mahendra Ambhore, PSI Vivek Zingre, PSI Anil Ingole and others under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint CP Aswati Dorje, Additional CP (Crime) Navinchandra Reddy, DCP (Detection) Sudarshan Mummaka, DCP (Zone -V ) Shravan Dutt, ACP (crime) Roshan Pandit and ACP (Kamptee Division) B S Nalawade.

