Tiger kills youth, injures his girlfriend in Gadchiroli forest

Nagpur: In a sensational incident, a youth was killed and his girlfriend was injured grievously when they were attacked by a tiger in Usegaon forest area of Wadsa taluka of Gadchiroli district.

The victim has been identified as Ajit Someshwar Nakade (21), a resident of Chop (Koregaon), while his 20-year-old friend was injured and suffered bruises on her face and back. She is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Both of them stay over 12 km away from the site of the incident.

As per information, Ajit was going to Usegaon on his motorcycle along with a female friend. He stopped at a spot in the forest area to attend Nature’s call. Suddenly, a tiger hiding in the bushes pounced upon him and later also attack the girl. Unfortunately, Ajit was killed in the attack while the girl sustained grievous injuries.

On getting information, Forest officials reached the spot and conducted panchanama. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Wadsa Police Station. Further investigations are on.