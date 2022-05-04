Video: Electronic shop gutted in fire in Cotton Market

Advertisement

Nagpur: Fire engulfed an electronic shop in Cotton Market area here, on Wednesday night. Acting swiftly on the inputs, three fire tenders were pressed into action. The exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately. Fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident, informed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake.

Fire Department received a fire call at around 8.40 pm. The fire broke out at Sehgal Electronics, owned by Shiv Bhushan Sehegal. Stock of Speaker box was destroyed in the blaze.



Three fire tender from Cotten Market, Ganjipeth, Civil Line Fire Station were dispatched under the supervision of Station Officer Anil Gole and Bhagwan Wagh. Fire was brought under control in one hour .

