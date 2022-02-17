Tiger kills Power Plant Worker in Chandrapur

Nagpur: A 59-year-old contractual worker of the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station was killed in a tiger attack here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

In the recent past, three to four tigers, as well as some leopards and bears were sighted in a jungle near the thermal power station here, according to sources.

On Wednesday night, the victim, Bhojraj Meshram, was returning from work when a tiger attacked him and dragged him into the jungle, range forest officer Rahul Karekar said. After being alerted, forest officials reached the spot. The body was later shifted to the civil hospital for postmortem.

The family of the deceased was given an initial compensation of Rs 20,000 (out of the total Rs 15 lakh), the official said. The remaining compensation will be paid after completion of the due formalities, he added.

On Tuesday, a tiger was spotted by some people near the thermal power plant, triggering panic among its workers.