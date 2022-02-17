Director of Bante Super Market commits suicide in Ajni

Nagpur: Director of Bante Super Market and brother of former Corporator Sharad Bante ended life by hanging here, on Thursday police said. The deceased was reportedly under debt this perhaps, provoked him to take the extreme step, sources predict.

According to sources, the deceased has suffered tremendous loss in the recent times and was going through severe depression. He ended his life by hanging on Thursday afternoon. Soon as the incident came to fore, his family members alerted Police Control Room.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Ajni Police Station rushed to spot and brought down the body. Cops in the meantime cops have sent body for autopsy and registered an offence of Accidental death as per protocol. Further investigations are on.