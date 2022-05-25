Tiger kills middle-aged woman in Dhanoli

Nagpur: A middle-aged woman was killed in a tiger attack in Dhanoli village in Karanja tehsil of Wardha district here, on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Sushila Bhaurao Madari.
According to sources, Sushila along with her daughter-in-law Anita Ravindra Madari had gone to collect Tendu leaf collection when the incident occurred. The tiger, which was lurking in the bushes, first pounced on Anita. However, timely intervention of villagers averted the attack. The tiger, subsequently, turned towards Sushila, who was collecting leaves on the other side and killed her on the spot.
Currently, the tiger is frequently preying in Yenidodka, Umarvihiri and Dhanoli. Umarvihiri is currently inhabited by tigers. The villages of Garamsur, Methirji, Umarvihiri, Yenidodka, Maraksur are in the forest and they have demanded rehabilitation from the government but the government seems to be turning a blind eye to such incidents.