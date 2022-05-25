RMC issues ‘Yellow Alert’ for Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Stating that vigorous pre-monsoon showers and hailstorm, which left behind a trail of destruction on Tuesday, are likely to stay for next couple of days, the India Meteorological Centre has issued ‘Yellow Alert’ for next two-days for Nagpur.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 KMPH) are likely to occur at isolated places,” reads the prediction of RMC.