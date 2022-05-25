RMC issues ‘Yellow Alert’ for Nagpur

Nagpur: Stating that vigorous pre-monsoon showers and hailstorm, which left behind a trail of destruction on Tuesday, are likely to stay for next couple of days, the India Meteorological Centre has issued ‘Yellow Alert’ for next two-days for Nagpur.
“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 KMPH) are likely to occur at isolated places,” reads the prediction of RMC.
Besides Nagpur, RMC has issued similar predictions for Amravati and Wardha.
Notably, a wind speed of 40 KMPH lashed the Nagpur district on Tuesday. The gusty winds ripped through the hoarding and damaged the electricity poles. The wind also uprooted several trees in the Second Capital of the State, damaging vehicles and houses, and leaving behind a trail of destruction.