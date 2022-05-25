22-year-old girl raped by two friends on pretext of marriage in Hingna

Advertisement

Nagpur: Hingna Police have booked two youths for allegedly sexually exploiting a 22-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage between January 26 and April 4, this year. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, cops have booked two friends Sujaat Asin Sharma (22), a resident of Dharampeth and Rushab Gajbhiye (24), a resident of Chandrapur under Sections 376, 376(2), (N), 34 of the IPC.

Sharma, an LLB graduate, has been arrested in this connection while the manhunt of Gajbhiye is on, informed ASI Telrande.