22-year-old girl raped by two friends on pretext of marriage in Hingna

Nagpur: Hingna Police have booked two youths for allegedly sexually exploiting a 22-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage between January 26 and April 4, this year. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, cops have booked two friends Sujaat Asin Sharma (22), a resident of Dharampeth and Rushab Gajbhiye (24), a resident of Chandrapur under Sections 376, 376(2), (N), 34 of the IPC.
Sharma, an LLB graduate, has been arrested in this connection while the manhunt of Gajbhiye is on, informed ASI Telrande.
According to police sources, the victim had come in contact with accused Sharma back in 2016. However, the duo started talking in 2021. Their friendship soon bloomed into a relationship. During the same Sharma expressed his sexual orientation towards the victim. As the accused had promised to tie a nuptial knot with the girl, she gave her consent. Following which the accused started sexually exploiting her by taking her to hotels.
After a while, their relationship started to sour. Sharma, subsequently, started ignoring the victim’s call and texts. He later introduced his friend Gajbhiye to the victim. The victim, later, started talking to Gajbhiye. Even he promised to marry the girl and raped her on hotel. When he (Gajbhiye) also started to ditch her calls, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents. Following which they approached Hingna Police.