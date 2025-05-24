India squad: Shubhman Gill named Captain, Rishabh Pant Vice Captain for England tour

Advertisement



Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has on Saturday officially announced Shubman Gill as the new test captain for the Indian cricket team for the upcoming England tour. This comes after both, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their farewell from the format. Marking a new era for red-ball cricket, Shubman Gill was chosen as the team headliner by the Selection Committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

India heads towards a series against England for a five-match Test series, part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship. The series will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord’s (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London). The first overseas league since the Kohli-Sharma duo retires, it is sure to make a memorable mark.

BCCI has also officially announced Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain who left behind strong contender Jasprit Bumrah behind as he won’t be featuring in all the India-England series. BCCI has formally announced the test-cricket squad men’s tour of England earlier on May 24. However, fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been left out since he is not “fully fit yet”.

Young and forceful, the 25-year-old is the choice for this year’s test series. In a press conference Agarkar said. “Rohit Sharma has been the leader over the last few years for India. He has the stalwart of Indian Cricket. We will miss him in Test Cricket”. Reassuring doubtful fans he added, “You don’t pick Captains for 1-2 tours. You want to invest in something that is going to help us going forward. We have seen some progress in him over the last 2 years. There is no doubt, it is going to be tough doing a 5 match series in England. Maybe we will have to learn on the job a little, but we are very confident and that is the reason we are picking him”.

Revealing that Kohli had made up his mind in April, he had informed the BCCI of his decision to retire. With the IPL 2025 season coming to an end soon, cricket fans will witness the Indian test cricket in England kicking off in June.

Full India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

