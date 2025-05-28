Tiger kills 2 more, 11 humans killed in 17 days in Chandrapur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tiger killed two people within a few hours in Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM)’s Chichpalli range in Mul taluka of Chandrapur district on Tuesday. Tigers have killed 11 humans in 17 days, taking the toll to 24 this year and making Chandrapur one of the worst-hit districts for human-wildlife conflict in the country.

The first incident occurred around 9 am when 45-year-old Sanjeevani Maikalwar, a resident of Chiroli village, had ventured into the forest with her husband Sanjay and two relatives to collect firewood. As the group entered compartment No. 524 near Bhagwanpur, a tiger lurking in the undergrowth pounced on Sanjeevani and dragged her away. Her shocked family members tried to chase the animal, but by then Sanjeevani was dead.

Hours later, in the same compartment, 52-year-old Suresh Sopanakar from Kantapeth village met a similar fate. Suresh had taken his goats to graze in the forest along Chiroli road. While the herd returned to the village in the afternoon, Suresh did not. A search by villagers and forest staff led to the recovery of his mutilated body with one leg completely devoured by the tiger.

The two spots of tiger attacks are just 500 meters apart, officials said. Forest officials including Range Forest Officer SB Bothe with his team, wildlife activist Umesh Zite, local police patils, and staff from Mul police station rushed to the sites. Preliminary findings suggest that both attacks were carried out by the same tiger in Chichpalli FDCM forest range.

The killings have added to growing concerns and triggering panic among locals and forest authorities. Tension had escalated for some time when the villagers demanded immediate capture of the tiger. FDCM sources said relatives of both the deceased were immediately given Rs30,000 assistance each.

