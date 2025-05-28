Swaraj Mishra is chess champion

Advertisement



Nagpur: Arena International Master (AIM) Swaraj Mishra emerged champion in the ORC-1 Khaperkheda One Day Open Rapid Chess Tournament. The event was organised under the guidance of Dr Vilas Motghare, Chief Engineer, Khaperkheda TPS.

In all 105 players including 22 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total seven rounds were played. Top ranked Mishra remained unbeaten in the tournament and finished with 6.5 points from seven rounds. On top board in the final round, Mishra defeated Umesh Lalwani (5.5) who ended sixth. Shourya Ambone, playing with white pieces on second board, got the better of a better-rated Pramod Dhamgaye (5.5) to end with six points in his kitty.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated at the hands of Nitin Kale, AGM (HR) and Vilas Kumar Ukey (SE, 210 MW). Total cash prize of Rs 13,200 was distributed among top 10 players and age category of the tournament. Prizes were distributed at the hands of Kale and Ukey.

The other dignitary present on the occasion was IA Pravin Pantawane, Chief Arbiter. The tournament was successfully organised by Sarang Deshmukh, Secretary ORC-1, Pavan Somkuwar, Treasurer, ORC-1 and ORC-1 Team. Amit Kharat, Joint Secretary, ORC-1 (Sports Department), Khaperkheda proposed a vote of thanks.

