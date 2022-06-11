Tiger dies after getting hit by train in Arjuni-Morgaon

Advertisement

Nagpur: In an unfortunate incident, a full-grown tiger T-1 was killed after being hit a train between Vadegaon and Wadsa route in Arjuni-Morgaon Forest Range under Gondia Forest Division on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The body with injuries with loss of blood was found lying near the railway track on Saturday morning. The six-year-old tiger was moving in Lakhandur jungle for the last few months.

Railway trackman first noticed the carcass near the Gondia-Chanrapur railway track at stone no: 1093/6-7 on Vadegaon-Wadsa route in compartment no: 260 of Korambhi beat in Arjuni-Morgaon range. There were injury marks on the face, legs and tail of the body.