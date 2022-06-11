Nagpur pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on singer’s birth anniversary

Advertisement

Nagpur: Fans paid their tribute to late singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala, on his anniversary, which falls on June 11. To mark Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu’s birthday, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala, his fans from Second Capital of the State paid homage to their favourite singer at Samvidhan Square.

Moosewala’s untimely death left the Indian music industry and his fans in shock. He ruled the millions of hearts with his songs and enjoyed a massive fan following. Today, on his 29th birth anniversary, fans are feeling a void in their heart as Sidhu Moosewala is no longer with them and are paying tribute to their favourite singer. ‘#HBDSidhuMoosewala’ is trending on social media on Sidhu’s birth anniversary and fans are expressing their grief and are remembering his legacy.