Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 8th, 2020

    Tiger Attack : Girl killed in Khamba Pench buffer

    Nagpur: A girl was mauled to death by a tiger in Khamba Pench buffer zone of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a forest official said.

    The incident took place in Khamba Turiya under Pench forest division on Wednesday afternoon, when the victim, a resident of nearby village, was out tending her field.

    The tiger, which was lurking in the bushes, pounced on the victim and killed her on the spot, sources informed.

    Happening Nagpur
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    भाजपाची वानामतितिल कोरोना संशयित तबलकिंना बिडगावला हलवायची मागणी निरर्थक
    भाजपाची वानामतितिल कोरोना संशयित तबलकिंना बिडगावला हलवायची मागणी निरर्थक
    कढोली गावात रिकामटेकड्यांचे बैठकस्थान केले काळेभोर
    कढोली गावात रिकामटेकड्यांचे बैठकस्थान केले काळेभोर
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: खाते से पैसा निकालने उमड़ रही भीड़
    गोंदिया: खाते से पैसा निकालने उमड़ रही भीड़
    रेलवे हास्पिटल में दवाईयों का टोटा !
    रेलवे हास्पिटल में दवाईयों का टोटा !
    Trending News
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Featured News
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Trending In Nagpur
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Tiger Attack : Girl killed in Khamba Pench buffer
    Tiger Attack : Girl killed in Khamba Pench buffer
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Fire at ink factory in MIDC Hingna, material worth crores gutted
    Fire at ink factory in MIDC Hingna, material worth crores gutted
    कढोली गावात रिकामटेकड्यांचे बैठकस्थान केले काळेभोर
    कढोली गावात रिकामटेकड्यांचे बैठकस्थान केले काळेभोर
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क व पोलीस विभागाची तिलनगी पारधी वस्ती येथील हातभट्टी दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी संयुक्त छापे
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क व पोलीस विभागाची तिलनगी पारधी वस्ती येथील हातभट्टी दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी संयुक्त छापे
    रेलवे हास्पिटल में दवाईयों का टोटा !
    रेलवे हास्पिटल में दवाईयों का टोटा !
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    Corona threat : Deekshabhoomi complex to be sealed from all sides, no program on Ambedkar Jayanti
    Corona threat : Deekshabhoomi complex to be sealed from all sides, no program on Ambedkar Jayanti
    Trader booked for running unit during lockdown
    Trader booked for running unit during lockdown
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145