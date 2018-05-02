Tiger Attack : Girl killed in Khamba Pench buffer

Nagpur: A girl was mauled to death by a tiger in Khamba Pench buffer zone of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Khamba Turiya under Pench forest division on Wednesday afternoon, when the victim, a resident of nearby village, was out tending her field.

The tiger, which was lurking in the bushes, pounced on the victim and killed her on the spot, sources informed.