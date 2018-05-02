Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti

    Nagpur: With the religious places and temples shut down in the wake of lockdown to prevent Coronavirus outbreak, Hanuman Jayanti remained a calm affair on Wednesday. Similar to the recently observed Ram Navami, the festival of Hanuman Jayanti – celebrated across nation to mark the birth of Lord Bajrang Bali, was observed quite peacefully while observing the shutdown in Nagpur.

    However in order to deliver the right message and bring awareness among the masses, particularly those breaking the lockdown, few corona warriors resorted to creative yet divine means.

    In a similar such move, a corona warrior dressed up as Lord Hanuman came out to hand over a piece of healthy advice to lockdown violators.

    Good going warriors…looking forward to more such avenues in our fight against Coronavirus.

