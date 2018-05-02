Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 8th, 2020

    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19

    Nagpur: At a time hundreds of migrant workers are ‘walking back’ to their homes in villages from far-away cities where work has dried up for them due to lock-down, governments and various non-governmental organisations have come out to help in providing food in places where they are stranded.

    Leading one such cause, the convey of Cabinet Minister, Anil Parab led by Anubhav Vinod, social worker, distributed food kits to needy people across the second capital of the state. Sachin Dubey, Satyajeet Tewary, Arup Ghosh, Sameer Jhilpe, Vinay Mudliar, Suraj Agrawal were also seen helping the poor.

    Happening Nagpur
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Crime Branch seizes 104 liquor bottles worth lakhs amid lockdown
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    भाजपाची वानामतितिल कोरोना संशयित तबलकिंना बिडगावला हलवायची मागणी निरर्थक
    भाजपाची वानामतितिल कोरोना संशयित तबलकिंना बिडगावला हलवायची मागणी निरर्थक
    कढोली गावात रिकामटेकड्यांचे बैठकस्थान केले काळेभोर
    कढोली गावात रिकामटेकड्यांचे बैठकस्थान केले काळेभोर
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: खाते से पैसा निकालने उमड़ रही भीड़
    गोंदिया: खाते से पैसा निकालने उमड़ रही भीड़
    रेलवे हास्पिटल में दवाईयों का टोटा !
    रेलवे हास्पिटल में दवाईयों का टोटा !
    Trending News
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Parents traveled but daughter in Quarantine! Mobile ka kamal!!!
    Featured News
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Video: Mass showers floral welcome on Nagpur cops
    Trending In Nagpur
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19
    Tiger Attack : Girl killed in Khamba Pench buffer
    Tiger Attack : Girl killed in Khamba Pench buffer
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Corona warrior takes divine avatar to spread awareness on Hanuman Jayanti
    Fire at ink factory in MIDC Hingna, material worth crores gutted
    Fire at ink factory in MIDC Hingna, material worth crores gutted
    कढोली गावात रिकामटेकड्यांचे बैठकस्थान केले काळेभोर
    कढोली गावात रिकामटेकड्यांचे बैठकस्थान केले काळेभोर
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क व पोलीस विभागाची तिलनगी पारधी वस्ती येथील हातभट्टी दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी संयुक्त छापे
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क व पोलीस विभागाची तिलनगी पारधी वस्ती येथील हातभट्टी दारु निर्मिती ठिकाणी संयुक्त छापे
    रेलवे हास्पिटल में दवाईयों का टोटा !
    रेलवे हास्पिटल में दवाईयों का टोटा !
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000
    Corona threat : Deekshabhoomi complex to be sealed from all sides, no program on Ambedkar Jayanti
    Corona threat : Deekshabhoomi complex to be sealed from all sides, no program on Ambedkar Jayanti
    Trader booked for running unit during lockdown
    Trader booked for running unit during lockdown
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145