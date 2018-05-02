Social workers helping poor fighting against Covid-19

Nagpur: At a time hundreds of migrant workers are ‘walking back’ to their homes in villages from far-away cities where work has dried up for them due to lock-down, governments and various non-governmental organisations have come out to help in providing food in places where they are stranded.

Leading one such cause, the convey of Cabinet Minister, Anil Parab led by Anubhav Vinod, social worker, distributed food kits to needy people across the second capital of the state. Sachin Dubey, Satyajeet Tewary, Arup Ghosh, Sameer Jhilpe, Vinay Mudliar, Suraj Agrawal were also seen helping the poor.