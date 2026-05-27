TiE Nagpur Launches TiE-U Program 2026 at STPI Nagpur

Nagpur: TiE Nagpur successfully launched the TiE-U Program 2026 at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Nagpur, with enthusiastic participation from faculty coordinators and representatives of leading educational institutions across the city.

Representatives from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Ramdeobaba University, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Cummins College of Engineering for Women, and several other esteemed institutions attended the launch and extended strong support towards fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among students.

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The session provided a comprehensive overview of the TiE-U Program structure, mentorship opportunities, Guru Sessions, and the selection process for participating student teams. The initiative is designed to promote a vibrant startup culture and encourage leadership, creativity, and innovation-driven learning among young entrepreneurs.

Mr. Sameer Bendre, President, TiE Nagpur, spoke about the growing importance of innovation-led entrepreneurship and highlighted TiE Nagpur’s commitment towards creating a strong startup ecosystem in the region. Mr. Dheeraj Bhagat, Vice President, TiE Nagpur, emphasised the importance of industry-academia collaboration and encouraged institutions to actively motivate students to think beyond conventional career paths.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tejinder Singh Rawal, TiE-U Chair, stressed the importance of nurturing university startups at an early stage. He explained the TiE-U process in detail and stated that TiE believes in “catching them young” by identifying entrepreneurial talent during the student years itself. He expressed hope that many university startups would ultimately see the light of day and evolve into successful real-world businesses.

Dr Rawal also explained the unique strength and distinguishing feature of TiE. He stated that the USP of TiE lies in its continuous support, handholding, and one-to-one mentoring for startups. He pointed out that while a startup founder may possess expertise in only certain aspects of business, TiE offers access to experienced resource persons and mentors who are willing to guide entrepreneurs in various dimensions of building and running a successful enterprise, including finance, legal compliance, marketing, scaling, and strategy.

Ms. Rashmi Bansal, Co-Chair, TiE-U, highlighted the opportunities available to students through the TiE-U platform and encouraged educational institutions to actively support innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

TiE Nagpur expressed its sincere gratitude to Mr. Sameer Bendre – President, TiE Nagpur, Mr. Dheeraj Bhagat – Vice President, TiE Nagpur, Mr. Tejinder Singh Rawal – TiE-U Chair, and Ms. Rashmi Bansal – Co-Chair, along with the leadership team, for their valuable guidance and support in making the initiative successful.

Special appreciation was extended to the TiE Nagpur team, including Ms. Nidhi Upadhyay – Program Lead, Mrs. Ankita Itankar, and Mr. Amol Muley – Executive Director, for their dedicated efforts in successfully organising the launch event.

The event concluded on a highly positive note, marking the beginning of a collaborative journey to empower aspiring student entrepreneurs through the TiE-U Program 2026.

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