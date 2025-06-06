Ticking time bomb: Lives at risk at Nagpur’s Mayo Hospital as expired fire extinguishers line the walls!

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking revelation that exposes a dangerous lapse in safety, Nagpur’s historic Mayo Hospital — a facility meant to save lives — is itself operating under life-threatening conditions. A ground investigation by Nagpur Today has uncovered that the majority of fire extinguishers installed throughout the hospital premises are expired, raising serious questions about the hospital’s preparedness to handle fire emergencies.

These critical safety devices, meant to be the first line of defence in case of a fire, remain mounted on the walls like silent relics — expired, neglected, and utterly useless in an actual emergency. No recent inspections. No timely replacements. No accountability.

This is not just negligence — it is systemic failure. In a high-risk environment like a hospital, even a minor spark could escalate into a devastating fire. And if the extinguishers fail at that moment, the consequences would be catastrophic, not just for patients but also for doctors, nurses, and staff.

But the outrage doesn’t end there.

When Nagpur Today sought clarification from hospital authorities, neither the Dean nor the Medical Superintendent was available to respond. Worse still, during our on-ground reporting, our team was surrounded by Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel, raising a chilling question: Is reporting the truth now a threat to security?

This is not merely an equipment failure — this is an indictment of the public healthcare system in Nagpur. A hospital trusted by thousands cannot afford to play dice with safety.

The people of Nagpur deserve answers. They deserve accountability. And above all, they deserve safe hospitals, not ticking time bombs.

We ask: Who will take responsibility before it’s too late?

