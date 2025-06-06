Bharat Rangers Clinch 23-Run Victory Over NECO Master Blaster in Thriller at Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur– In a gripping second match of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, Bharat Rangers held their nerve to seal a 23-run win over NECO Master Blaster at Nagpur. The contest kept fans on edge till the final over, with both teams showing flashes of brilliance in an intense T20 showdown.

Batting first, Bharat Rangers posted a total of 131 runs in 19.3 overs. Despite not having a massive score on the board, they relied on disciplined bowling and tight fielding to turn the tide. The innings saw quick starts and mini-collapses, with no batter anchoring long, but crucial contributions in the middle order helped them reach a defendable total.

In response, NECO Master Blaster struggled to find momentum. Chasing 132, they were bundled out for 108 runs in 19 overs, falling short by 23 runs. The Bharat Rangers’ bowlers applied relentless pressure, exploiting the conditions and triggering a steady fall of wickets. NECO’s batters failed to stitch together partnerships, which proved costly in a relatively modest chase.

With this victory, Bharat Rangers have made an early statement in the tournament, showing they can defend competitive totals under pressure.

Key Highlights:

