Ticket booking office shifts to Platform 1 at Nagpur Rly Station from Dec 18

Nagpur: As part of the ongoing redevelopment project at Nagpur Railway Station, the main booking-cum-PRS office on the west side of the station will be temporarily relocated. Effective from December 18, (12 midnight) the new temporary office will be operational from the dome area located within the second class waiting hall near the escalator and foot over bridge (FOB) landing on Platform No.1, at the Mumbai end of the station.

The temporary facility is approximately 200 metres in the direction of the Mumbai end on Platform No.1. Passengers can continue to access both unreserved and reservation ticketing services at this new location without any disruption to services, said a press release of Central Railway.

To ensure a seamless transition, necessary signages have been placed at prominent locations throughout the station to guide passengers to the temporary office. Additionally, a dedicated help desk has been established to assist passengers with any queries or directions during this period, the release further said.

The relocation is a temporary measure aimed at facilitating the comprehensive redevelopment of Nagpur railway station, which is focused on modernising infrastructure and significantly improving passenger amenities.

The release stated, “Passengers are requested to take note of the change and avail themselves of ticketing services from the new location.”