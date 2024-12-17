“Why impose conditions for Ladki Bahin Yojana now,” Uddhav asks Fadnavis Govt

Advertisement













Nagpur: Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray made an appearance in Nagpur on Tuesday for the State’s Winter Session. Thackeray attended the Legislative Council session and later held a press conference to address various issues and criticize the State Government.

Thackeray raised questions about the Ladki Bahin Yojana, targeting the Fadnavis Government. “Initially, there were no conditions, so why impose them now while disbursing funds under the scheme? The benefits should be given to everyone without discrimination,” said Thackeray. He also took a dig at the government over senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s reported dissatisfaction.

The Winter Session has begun in Nagpur, but Thackeray criticized the ruling government, calling it “unconstitutional” and attributing its existence to EVM manipulations. “The election results were baffling, and this is what they call an ‘EVM government.’ People have expectations from this administration, but there is no visible joy of victory. While the cabinet has expanded, discussions revolve more around discontent than accomplishments,” he remarked.

Thackeray also criticized the introduction of ministers with multiple allegations against them, saying, “For the first time, a Chief Minister had to introduce ministers with serious accusations.”

Addressing the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Thackeray accused the government of delaying its implementation. “The scheme, initially aimed at empowering women, has now sparked debates about ‘favourite and discontented MLAs.’ Since the elections and the model code of conduct are over, the scheme should be implemented immediately without any conditions. As promised, pending payments of ₹2,100 should be released to the beneficiaries,” he demanded.

Session a ‘mere formality’

Thackeray expressed disappointment with the Governor’s speech, particularly its lack of focus on pressing issues. “While there was mention of forming an environment committee, we need to know who will be on it. Meanwhile, reports suggest that 1,400 trees are set to be cut down in Dongri for a car shed project,” he said.

He also questioned the government’s efforts to ensure women’s safety, stating, “It seems like this session is being held as a mere formality. The cabinet portfolios should have been allocated earlier. Ministers are giving random responses to questions, showing a lack of clarity.”

Bhujbal’s dissatisfaction

Amid speculations that NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal would be inducted into the cabinet, reports indicate he has been sidelined, leaving him deeply dissatisfied. Bhujbal’s cryptic remark, “Jahan nahi chaina, wahan nahi rehna” (Where there is no peace, I won’t stay), has fuelled rumours about his potential exit from the Ajit Pawar faction.

Commenting on the issue, Thackeray said, “I feel bad for Bhujbal. Many MLAs are struggling under this government. Their dissatisfaction reflects the turmoil within this administration.”

Transparency in democracy

Thackeray also criticized the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill presented in the Lok Sabha. He claimed that the bill is a diversionary tactic to push aside other critical issues, such as those involving the Adani Group. “Even the Election Commissioner should be elected transparently. Why is the government afraid to conduct even a village election using ballot papers? Democratic processes should be transparent; otherwise, the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’ should not be implemented,” he stated.