Guessing game: Uddhav meets Fadnavis in Nagpur, sparks speculation

Nagpur: Two leaders who have been politically at odds for the past five years, Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, surprised everyone by meeting face-to-face on Tuesday in Nagpur. Thackeray directly visited Fadnavis’ office, leaving political circles buzzing with speculation. While the meeting is being described as a goodwill gesture, there are rumours that significant political developments might emerge from it.

According to sources, the discussion between Thackeray and Fadnavis lasted for about seven minutes. The meeting took place in Fadnavis’ office, with Aditya Thackeray and a few Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs accompanying Uddhav Thackeray. The exact reason for the meeting remains unclear, but it has certainly stirred conversations in Maharashtra’s political circles.

Following his meeting with Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray also met Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. This has raised questions about whether the Speaker’s meeting was related to his role as the Leader of the Opposition. The purpose and implications of both meetings remain a topic of intense speculation.