Thunderstorms likely to bring brief relief from heat in Nagpur, Vidarbha

Nagpur: After enduring several days of intense heat, residents across parts of Nagpur and Vidarbha may finally get a short spell of relief this weekend, with rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms likely to sweep through multiple districts.

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm activity is expected to develop due to continuous surface heating and local atmospheric convection over the region.

As per the forecast, districts including Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms during the weekend.

Among these, Chandrapur is expected to receive the most consistent weather relief, with rainfall activity likely to begin on Friday and continue through Sunday for three consecutive days.

In other districts, thunderstorm activity is mainly predicted for Saturday and Sunday, which may temporarily bring down the soaring temperatures that have gripped the region over the past few days.

The forecast comes after Vidarbha experienced intense heat earlier this week. IMD data indicated heatwave-like conditions at isolated places, with Akola recording the highest temperature of 40.7°C, which was 4.7°C above normal.

Another hotspot was Brahmapuri, where the mercury touched 40.4°C, about 4.6°C above the seasonal average.

Several other cities also reported unusually high temperatures. Amravati recorded 39.8°C, while Wardha registered 39.5°C. Temperatures in Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal ranged between 37°C and 39°C, remaining significantly above normal levels.

In Nagpur, the mercury climbed to 37.8°C, making the afternoon particularly uncomfortable for residents. Major roads appeared relatively deserted during peak afternoon hours as many people chose to stay indoors to escape the harsh sun.

Meteorologists say the expected thunderstorms could bring down daytime temperatures for a short period and offer temporary respite from the ongoing heat spell. However, they cautioned that hot conditions may return in parts of the region next week once the brief weather system passes.

