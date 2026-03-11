Extended Financial Services introduced at Nagpur GPO

Advertisement

Nagpur: In order to enhance customer convenience and provide improved access to financial services, the Department of Posts has introduced extended working hours for Financial Services at Nagpur GPO with effect from March 9, 2026.

The services were inaugurated by Dr. Sudhir Jakhere, Director of Postal Services, Nagpur Region, Nagpur. In line with the vision of the Department of Posts to provide accessible and customer-centric services, this initiative has been started for the benefit of the general public.

Gold Rate Mar 10, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,61,800/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,50,500 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,76,300/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As per the new arrangement, the Financial Services counters at Nagpur GPO will remain open up to 19:30 hours on all working days. This initiative has been taken to facilitate customers who are unable to visit the post office during regular working hours due to professional or personal commitments.

Customers can avail various financial services during the extended hours, including Savings Bank transactions, deposits, withdrawals, and other related postal financial services.

The Department of Posts remains committed to improving accessibility and delivering citizen-centric services to the public, said a press release issued by Prasuna Reddy, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Nagpur Division, Nagpur.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement