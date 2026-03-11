Notorious goonda Mohsin ‘Garam’ Khan slapped with MPDA, sent to Nagpur Jail

Habitual offender with long list of violent crimes detained to curb threat to public order

Nagpur: Acting tough against habitual offenders, the Nagpur City Police has cracked down on a notorious criminal with a long record of violent offences. City Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal has ordered the preventive detention of Mohsin Khan alias “Garam” under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act.

Mohsin Khan alias Garam (31), son of Dildar Khan and a resident of Pravesh Nagar near Samata Garden under Yashodhara Nagar, has been detained for repeatedly terrorising citizens and disturbing public order in the areas falling under Yashodhara Nagar, Lakadganj and Kalamna police station limits.

Police said the detention order was issued on March 10, 2026, and executed the same day. Following the formal service of the order, the accused was lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail.

According to police records, Mohsin Khan has been involved in a series of serious and violent offences, including:

• Attempt to murder

• Robbery and armed robbery

• Criminal conspiracy

• Extortion by threatening death or grievous injury

• Criminal trespass

• Sexual harassment of a minor girl

• Assault and use of criminal force against women with intent to outrage modesty

• Causing grievous injuries with deadly weapons

• Preparation for dacoity and unlawful assembly for robbery

• Destruction of property

• Criminal intimidation and death threats

• Abusive behaviour in obscene language

• Night-time housebreaking

• Possession of deadly weapons

• Violation of prohibitory orders

Police said several serious cases against him have been registered at Yashodhara Nagar, Lakadganj and Kalamna police stations.

Repeated action failed to stop criminal activities

Authorities revealed that Mohsin Khan had previously been externed from Nagpur city for two years in 2018 on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5. Despite the action, he continued his criminal activities.

Preventive action was again initiated against him in 2020 under Section 110 of the CrPC by Yashodhara Nagar Police. In 2021, he was detained under the MPDA Act for one year. Further preventive actions were taken in 2023 and 2024 under the same provisions.

In 2025, proceedings were initiated against him under Section 129 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and he was bound down through a security bond for three years. However, police said he violated the bond conditions and continued committing serious offences, including extortion, criminal trespass, assault, threats to kill, housebreaking and possession of weapons.

Fresh detention order

As his criminal activities continued unabated and posed a threat to public peace and safety, the Senior Police Inspector of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station submitted a proposal to the Crime Branch seeking his detention.

After examining the proposal, the MPDA cell of the Crime Branch forwarded the recommendation to the Police Commissioner. Acting on the report, the Commissioner issued a fresh detention order under the MPDA Act.

Following the order, Mohsin Khan alias Garam has now been taken into custody and lodged in Nagpur Central Jail to prevent further criminal activities and maintain law and order in the city.

