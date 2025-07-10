Three Young Women Steal Moped from DMart Parking Lot, Caught on CCTV

Advertisement



Nagpur |: In a surprising turn of events, three young women were caught on CCTV stealing a moped from the parking lot of DMart in the Nandanvan area of Nagpur. The incident has raised eyebrows and prompted an active police investigation.

The complainant, Veena Rajgire, had visited the DMart store at Shrikrishna Nagar around noon, riding her Suzuki Access moped. She parked the vehicle in the designated parking area and went inside for shopping. Upon returning a short while later, she was shocked to find her moped missing.

After a brief search in the surrounding area, she approached Nandanvan Police Station to file a formal complaint. Police officials reviewed the CCTV footage from DMart premises and discovered visuals of three young women arriving on another moped. Within seconds, one of the women managed to unlock and ride off with Veena’s moped, while the other two followed her, and the trio quickly disappeared from the scene.

Based on the CCTV footage, Nandanvan police have launched a search to identify and locate the suspects. Efforts are underway to trace their movements and recover the stolen vehicle.

The police have appealed to the public for assistance. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the suspects is urged to come forward and contact the nearest police station.

This incident highlights a growing concern: women are increasingly seen not just making strides in social and professional domains, but unfortunately, also making their presence felt in the world of crime.