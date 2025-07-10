7-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Ganpati Immersion Tank at Lakadganj

Advertisement



Nagpur: A heart-wrenching tragedy struck Lakadganj on Thursday afternoon when a 7-year-old boy drowned in a temporary immersion tank at the Kachchi Visa Ground, set up for Ganpati Visarjan.

According to officials from the Lakadganj Fire Station, the incident occurred when a group of children entered the tank to bathe. During the activity, one of the children, identified as Mahesh Komal Thapa, slipped beneath the water and failed to resurface. Emergency services were immediately alerted, and the fire brigade rushed to the scene.

Firefighters launched a swift search and rescue operation and managed to retrieve Mahesh from the tank. However, he was found unresponsive. Further information regarding his condition or confirmation of death at the hospital is still awaited.

Safety Concerns Over Immersion Tank Setup

The immersion tank was constructed as part of the city’s Ganesh Chaturthi arrangements to promote eco-friendly idol immersion. However, these temporary structures are not intended for bathing or recreational use, especially by unsupervised children.

Local residents and community leaders have expressed serious concerns over the lack of basic safety measures—such as fencing, warning signage, and security personnel—around these tanks, particularly when not actively in use.

The incident has sparked fresh demands for stricter safety protocols, including securing immersion tanks during off hours, routine monitoring, and improved awareness to prevent such tragedies.

An official from the Nagpur Fire Department stated, “We strongly urge parents to ensure children stay away from potentially dangerous areas like immersion tanks. Civic authorities must also enforce proper safety mechanisms to avoid similar incidents.”

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are expected to register a case of accidental death.