Three transgender held for extortion in Nagpur

Nagpur: Three transgender have been booked by the Tehsil Police for allegedly extorting money from a shopkeeper.

The accused individuals, identified as Jiya Rajput (21), Jojo John (30), and Lalita Madavi (25), are residents of Mankapur slums.

According to police the incident occurred at Arihant Mewa & Kirana Bhandar in Kirana Oli, Itwari, around 3.30 pm on Thursday. The eunuchs demanded Rs 50 from the shopkeeper, Arjav Prashant Dongaonkar (26), and allegedly created a scene when he refused to give them money. They eventually took Rs 30 from him before leaving.

After filing a complaint, Dongaonkar, a resident of House No 599 in Ladpura, Itwari, the police registered a case against the eunuchs under Sections 384, 188, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

