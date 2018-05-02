Truck driver booked for theft of soaps worth Rs 13.50 lakh

Nagpur: A truck driver, who allegedly stole soaps of Wipro company worth Rs 13.50 lakh, was booked for theft by Wadi police.

Complainant Satveer Ramniwas Sharma (54), a resident of Plot No. 20, 21, Suraksha Nagar, Dattawadi, told the police that soaps of Wipro company worth Rs 13.50 lakh were loaded in the truck driven by Premshankar Gaur (30), a resident of Geetanjali Talkies, on July 23 from Wadi.

Instead of transporting the consignment to Bhiwandi, Thane, the accused left the truck abandoned near Aurangabad.The soaps were also not found in the truck.

An offence under Section 407 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered byWadi police.