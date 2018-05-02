Covid-19: Nagpur reports highest single day recoveries, over 2K cases

Nagpur: The Nagpur district which has been witnessing huge surge in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases, on Friday once again reported more than 2K cases as it detected 2060 fresh cases. Though, City registered it’s highest single day recoveries on Friday. However, it also registered 50+ deaths for the third consecutive day.

With the addition of new positive cases the overall tally reaches 48,550. Nagpur witnessed as many 53 deaths on Friday, it’s third consecutive 50 plus toll, taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 1569. From the total deaths 1202 deaths from the city and 226 from rural and rest 141 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,243 including 5869 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

With good single day recovery count, on Friday 2,659 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 35,738 (including 19,724 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is 73.61%.