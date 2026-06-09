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Nagpur: A wave of shock and speculation swept through the city on Monday after a human foetus was discovered inside the campus of Laxminarayan Institute of Technology University (LITU) near Futala Lake on Amravati Road. The startling find in an educational institution’s premises triggered panic among workers and raised several disturbing questions about how the foetus ended up there.

According to police sources, labourers engaged in ongoing construction work within the university campus were carrying out excavation and related activities when they noticed a suspicious object lying at the site. On closer inspection, they were horrified to find what appeared to be a human foetus.

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The workers immediately alerted Ambazari Police, following which a police team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The discovery created a sensation not only within the university campus but also across the surrounding locality, with residents and students expressing concern over the shocking incident.

Senior Police Inspector Vinod Godbole of Ambazari Police Station personally supervised the preliminary investigation. The foetus was taken into police custody and sent for post-mortem and medical examination.

Preliminary observations suggest that the foetus may be around three months old. However, police officials clarified that its exact age, condition, and other crucial details will only be confirmed after the medical and forensic reports are received.

Mystery deepens

The incident has raised several troubling questions. Investigators are trying to determine whether the foetus was deliberately abandoned inside the campus or if it was brought there under some other circumstances. The possibility of an illegal abortion or concealment of evidence is also expected to be examined as part of the investigation.

Sources said police have begun questioning construction workers and their family members associated with the project. Information is also being collected from nearby areas to trace any possible leads connected to the case.

As part of the probe, police are preparing to scrutinize CCTV footage from the university campus and surrounding locations. Investigators believe surveillance footage may reveal the movements of any suspicious individual and help establish how the foetus reached the site.

For now, Ambazari Police have launched a comprehensive investigation from all possible angles. The shocking discovery has sparked widespread discussion and concern across Nagpur, while authorities await medical reports that could provide crucial clues in unravelling the mystery behind the abandoned foetus.

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