Nagpur Crime Branch Seizes 150 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 1.49 Crore

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Social Security Wing of the Nagpur Crime Branch seized 150.520 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) being transported in a truck and arrested two accused during an early morning operation on Monday. The total value of the seized contraband, vehicle, and other materials is estimated at Rs 1.49 crore.

According to police, the operation was conducted at around 4:40 am on June 9, 2026, near Joginder Singh Dhaba on the Nagpur-Hyderabad Ring Road under the jurisdiction of Pardi Police Station. Acting on specific intelligence about a large consignment of cannabis being transported through the city, the Social Security Wing laid a trap and intercepted a suspicious truck.

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During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered 150.520 kg of ganja concealed inside the truck. The seized narcotic substance is valued at approximately Rs 37.63 lakh. Police also confiscated the truck used in the transportation, an Ashok Leyland vehicle bearing registration number OD-34-H-4489, valued at around Rs 40 lakh.

In addition, the police seized 29.260 tonnes of steel coils loaded in the truck and two mobile phones found in the possession of the accused.

Two Odisha Residents Arrested

The arrested accused have been identified as:

Jogesh Dharmodhar Devuri (30), resident of Kathaniha, Kisan Nagar, Angul district, Odisha.

Mahendra Hurda Devuri (40), resident of Kathaniha, Kisan Nagar, Angul district, Odisha.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were transporting the cannabis consignment through the truck. Police are now probing the source of the narcotics and the intended destination of the shipment. Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend other members of the trafficking network.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(2)(A), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Pardi Police Station.

Officials described the seizure as a significant success in the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking in Nagpur. The Crime Branch has reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against individuals and networks involved in the illegal narcotics trade.

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